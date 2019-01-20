Pep Guardiola: Manchester City Didn't Deserve More Than 3 Goals vs. Huddersfield

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City Didn't Deserve More Than 3 Goals vs. HuddersfieldJanuary 20, 2019
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his team did not deserve to score more than three times against Huddersfield Town on Sunday.
The reigning champions poured more misery on the Premier League's basement side with a 3-0 win, but Guardiola said his team will improve, per Jonathan Smith of ESPN FC.
"The way we played we didn't deserve more than three goals," he said. "We will improve in the future. We have to demand more from ourselves in every game and do our best, but sometimes it's difficult. They defended deep and man-to-man."
Guardiola also explained what he wants to see from his team in future, per Goal's Sam Lee:
Guardiola: “Today we are happy but after that we have to analyse what we have done, and if we want to win in future we will have to play better.” Improve what? “Our pace, our passes in a row.” https://t.co/zAPvgOK8uE
Sunday's victory meant Manchester City closed the gap on leaders Liverpool and moved back to within four points of Jurgen Klopp's side.
The City boss said he would rather be in the Reds' position at the top of the table:
@DeBruyneKev @aguerosergiokun PEP 💬 I would rather be in Liverpool’s position. All we can do is win our games. Improve, analyse our games and try to improve. I cannot answer about Liverpool every press conference. Now we have Carabao Cup. We will see.
The visitors were not at their best against Huddersfield and needed a deflected strike from Danilo to give them a 1-0 lead at half-time.
Leroy Sane said Guardiola delivered a rousing team talk at the interval:
"He woke us up a little bit, to play quicker and better". MOTM Leroy Sane on what Pep Guardiola said to the #MCFC squad at half time. Watch the reaction to #HTAFC 0-3 #MCFC live on Sky Sports PL or follow here: https://t.co/MBpR45vOsZ https://t.co/UeBJmfvpYJ
Guardiola's speech appeared to motivate his team, as they struck twice in two second-half minutes to seal the win.
Sane crossed for Raheem Sterling to double City's lead on 54 minutes, and the Germany international followed with a neat finish.
Manchester City also hit an impressive landmark during the game at the John Smith's Stadium:
Manchester City are the first team in Europe’s top five leagues to reach 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ goals in 2018/19 🔥 https://t.co/klCwp921lA
Guardiola's side were sloppy in the early stages on Sunday but still had the firepower to comfortably see off managerless Huddersfield, who remain three points adrift at the bottom of the Premier League.
Premier League Table Update