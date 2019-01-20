Pep Guardiola: Manchester City Didn't Deserve More Than 3 Goals vs. Huddersfield

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 20, 2019

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Josep Guardiola of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester City at John Smith's Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ben Early/Getty Images)
Ben Early/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his team did not deserve to score more than three times against Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

The reigning champions poured more misery on the Premier League's basement side with a 3-0 win, but Guardiola said his team will improve, per Jonathan Smith of ESPN FC.

"The way we played we didn't deserve more than three goals," he said. "We will improve in the future. We have to demand more from ourselves in every game and do our best, but sometimes it's difficult. They defended deep and man-to-man."

Guardiola also explained what he wants to see from his team in future, per Goal's Sam Lee:

Sunday's victory meant Manchester City closed the gap on leaders Liverpool and moved back to within four points of Jurgen Klopp's side.

The City boss said he would rather be in the Reds' position at the top of the table:

The visitors were not at their best against Huddersfield and needed a deflected strike from Danilo to give them a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Leroy Sane said Guardiola delivered a rousing team talk at the interval:

Guardiola's speech appeared to motivate his team, as they struck twice in two second-half minutes to seal the win.

Sane crossed for Raheem Sterling to double City's lead on 54 minutes, and the Germany international followed with a neat finish.

Manchester City also hit an impressive landmark during the game at the John Smith's Stadium:

Guardiola's side were sloppy in the early stages on Sunday but still had the firepower to comfortably see off managerless Huddersfield, who remain three points adrift at the bottom of the Premier League.

Related

    Premier League Table Update

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Premier League Table Update

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Guardiola Demands Improvement Despite Win

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Guardiola Demands Improvement Despite Win

    Goal
    via Goal

    Dele Adds to Spurs Injury Crisis, Face Chelsea Next

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dele Adds to Spurs Injury Crisis, Face Chelsea Next

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Thierry Henry Apologises for NSFW During Monaco Loss

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Thierry Henry Apologises for NSFW During Monaco Loss

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report