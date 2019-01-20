Pacquiao vs. Broner: Scorecard Results, Complete Punch Stats and Breakdown

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao retained his WBA (regular) welterweight title on Saturday, when he beat Adrien Broner via unanimous decision at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, who turned 40 in December, dominated his younger opponent throughout, so it came as little surprise when all three judges scored the fight in his favour.

Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times shared the scores:

Given the one-sided punch breakdown, their decision could hardly have gone another way.

Sports broadcaster Ben Maller relayed the numbers, which showed Pacquiao comprehensively outboxed his opponent over the 12 rounds:

Per CompuBox, Broner was far less successful in landing blows than he has been in his recent bouts:

According to Sporting News' Andreas Hale, even in the American's most successful rounds, he was unable to land more than eight punches on Pacquiao.

The Filipino's dominance became apparent from the first round, as he quickly set about out-throwing Broner, who opted for a counter-attacking strategy.

The 29-year-old did manage to land the occasional counter here and there—a strong right in the fourth, a left hook and uppercut combo in the sixth—but he never managed to trouble the veteran, who was competing in the 70th fight of his career.

Former heavyweight champions George Foreman and Lennox Lewis were impressed with Pacquiao's fitness, aggression and speed over the 12 rounds:

While he wasn't especially tested here, in what was his first fight on American soil in more than two years, Pacquiao has bounced back well from his surprise defeat to Jeff Horn in 2017.

As for Broner, he is three fights without a win following his loss to Mikey Garcia in 2017 and his draw with Jessie Vargas last year.