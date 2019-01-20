WWE Royal Rumble 2019: 10 Greatest Individual Performances in HistoryJanuary 20, 2019
WWE Royal Rumble 2019: 10 Greatest Individual Performances in History
The Royal Rumble is, by its very structure, a team effort. It takes a lot of choreography and in-ring communication to make such a sprawling match work.
But amongst the group dynamics, there are always individual, noteworthy performances that stand out. Maybe the wrestler eliminates a record number of people. Maybe the person has an early entry, and lastw a long time. Maybe the performance is just plain memorable and silly. But whether they end with a victory or not, these performances are what wrestling fans are talking about the following morning.
Here are the 10 greatest individual performances in WWE Royal Rumble history.
Ric Flair (1992)
From 1991-1993, a brief window by professional wrestling standards, Ric Flair was in the WWE. But he made efficient use of his time, and in 1992, he captured the vacant WWE Championship and won the Royal Rumble. He entered the match at No. 3, and the Dirtiest Player in the Game won in classic Ric Flair fashion: by hanging onto ropes, hugging opponents' legs and picking his spots. He dumped a distracted Sid Justice over the top rope to become the last man standing.
Shawn Michaels (1995)
Entering at No.1, Shawn Michaels had slim chances of lasting to the end of the 1995 Royal Rumble. That his nemesis, the British Bulldog, entered at No. 2 didn't help matters.
But Shawn lasted and won, with one of the most memorable finishes in Rumble history. The British Bulldog thought he had won and celebrated early. But only one of Shawn's feet had touched the outside floor, and Shawn re-entered the ring, snuck behind Davey Boy and pushed him off the turnbuckle to punch his ticket to WrestleMania XI. The final image, of Michaels planting face first on the mat after his victory, is iconic for all the right reasons.
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin (1997)
Pre-botched piledriver "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was a sight to behold. He was leaner, meaner, and quicker, and he had the sort of technical acumen that he lost after his neck surgery, when he switched to a safer brawler style to lengthen his career.
It was this version of Austin that won the 1997 Royal Rumble. He dominated the first half of the match; at one point, he "checked his watch" as he waited for the next entrant to arrive. And the finish of the match positioned Austin as a top guy in the company; he went through the Undertaker, Vader, and Bret Hart in order to emerge victorious.
Mick Foley (1998)
WWE comedy is often bad; the funniest moments are sometimes unintentional. But Foley's performance in the 1998 Royal Rumble was funny on purpose. He entered as all three of his character gimmicks—Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love—to loud audience approval.
Foley didn't win that night; that honor belonged to Austin, who won his second Rumble back-to-back with his 1997 victory. But Foley's three spots have arguably become more memorable than the match's (predictable) end result.
Kane (2001)
Before he was unmasked, before he was the mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee, Kane was a scary customer. He was more an agent of angry chaos than a heel or a face. His attitude never changed; the only thing that changed was who he beat up.
And in 2001, Kane came extremely close to winning the Rumble, one of the only honors that has eluded the Big Red Machine in his two decades-plus career. He eliminated 11 other competitors, a record that stood for nearly 15 years. More on that later.
Chris Benoit (2004)
In the 2004 Royal Rumble, Chris Benoit was gifted Shawn Michaels' 1995 storyline. A smaller guy with lots of talent and lots to prove, Benoit entered at No. 1 and outlasted the entire field to main event WrestleMania XX.
Along the way, there was a nice thematic David vs. Goliath motif to this match; every one of Benoit's eliminations (six in all) was a prototypical big man: Mark Henry, Bradshaw, Rhyno, Matt Morgan, A-Train and lastly, The Big Show.
Triple H (2006)
Rey Mysterio rode a wave of emotional support to win the 2006 Royal Rumble; he was doing it for the late Eddie Guerrero, and the fans couldn't help but root for him.
But Triple H, who entered at No. 1, was the low-key star of the show. He lasted over an hour, scored six eliminations, and nearly won the whole thing. The Game usually served as the foil to his more flashy contemporaries; it was a necessary but unappreciated role. But at the 2006 Rumble, The King of Kings was an undisputed star.
Rey Mysterio (2006)
At the end of the 2006 Royal Rumble, the Ultimate Underdog was in trouble. As the No.2 Rumble entrant, he was gassed. He would have to eliminate both Triple H and protégé Randy Orton to win the match. The odds seemed impossible.
But that's exactly what Mysterio managed to do. First, he eliminated Triple H, which caused The Game to pummel Mysterio outside the ring. And then, he eliminated Randy Orton, with a textbook-perfect head scissors reversal over the top rope.
Shawn Michaels (2010)
In the 2010 Royal Rumble, Shawn Michaels didn't care about anything but a WrestleMania rematch with the Undertaker. And this level of drive and focus, to win the Rumble and make this Mania rematch inevitable, showed in Michaels' serious non-verbal performance. He eliminated six competitors, most notably eliminating DX teammate Triple H.
It was a great reversal of expectations; Triple H is usually the one who sticks the knife in people's backs. But that night, Michaels was utterly single-minded. And when he was eliminated late in the match by Batista, the disappointment on Michaels' face was similarly palpable.
Roman Reigns (2014)
At the 2014 Royal Rumble, when the fans realized that Daniel Bryan would not be in the matrch (Mysterio, not Bryan, entered at No. 30), they booed vociferously. And they pinned all their hopes on Roman Reigns, who was riding high as the Big Dog of The Shield at the time.
Reigns eliminated 12 competitors, breaking Kane's longstanding 2001 Rumble record of 11 eliminations. But then, Batista eliminated Reigns to win the match, and the boos rained down twice as hard.
It was the last time, in a long time, that the audience was united in its love for Reigns. The backlash would start soon afterwards.