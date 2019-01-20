WWE Royal Rumble 2019: 10 Greatest Individual Performances in History

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

The Royal Rumble is, by its very structure, a team effort. It takes a lot of choreography and in-ring communication to make such a sprawling match work.

But amongst the group dynamics, there are always individual, noteworthy performances that stand out. Maybe the wrestler eliminates a record number of people. Maybe the person has an early entry, and lastw a long time. Maybe the performance is just plain memorable and silly. But whether they end with a victory or not, these performances are what wrestling fans are talking about the following morning.

Here are the 10 greatest individual performances in WWE Royal Rumble history.