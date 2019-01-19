Video: Luka Doncic Ejected for Kicking Ball into Stands vs. Pacers

Glenn James/Getty Images

In a season of firsts, Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic achieved another one Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers.

His first career ejection.

With three minutes to play in the third quarter, Doncic was ejected from the game after being assessed a technical foul for kicking the ball into the stands:

The 19-year-old was also T'ed up at the end of the first half.

Doncic finished the night with eight points on 3-of-14 shooting, six assists and five rebounds in 24 minutes.