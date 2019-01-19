Video: Luka Doncic Ejected for Kicking Ball into Stands vs. Pacers

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2019

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 16: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on January 16, 2019 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

In a season of firsts, Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic achieved another one Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers.

His first career ejection.

With three minutes to play in the third quarter, Doncic was ejected from the game after being assessed a technical foul for kicking the ball into the stands:

The 19-year-old was also T'ed up at the end of the first half.

Doncic finished the night with eight points on 3-of-14 shooting, six assists and five rebounds in 24 minutes.

