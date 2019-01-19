WWE Royal Rumble 2019: Early Picks for Matches on the Card

The Road to WrestleMania 35 begins on January 27, 2019, with the 2019 Royal Rumble. WWE will crown two winners—one man, one woman—in two 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royals. The winners of these matches will face the champion of his or her choice at WrestleMania.

Everything at the Rumble has narrative consequence. Alliances will be formed, and allegiances will be broken. And the emotional charge from those exchanges will be enough to power WWE's storytelling through April.

Here are our early picks for the 2019 Royal Rumble. We all like title changes, but with a few possible exceptions, things will be staying the same, even as the tensions escalate.