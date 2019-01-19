WWE Royal Rumble 2019: Early Picks for Matches on the Card

WWE Royal Rumble 2019: Early Picks for Matches on the CardJanuary 19, 2019
United States Champion Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Prediction: Rusev retains
Rusev is exactly the sort of underutilized talent who might benefit from jumping over to AEW. So perhaps it was fortuitous (if not strategic) that Rusev is once again holding the United States Championship. Expect him to retain while keeping Nakamura looking strong.
SmackDown Tag Team Champions the Bar vs. the Miz & Shane McMahon
Prediction: The Miz and Shane McMahon win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships
If The Miz and Shane McMahon don't win here, then we've been wasting 10 minutes of our time every week, watching The Miz court and woo Shane McMahon into being his friend and partner.
And once they become champions, we'll see them get along before, inevitably, they don't get along. Make no mistake: this is all a buildup for a marquee No Holds Barred match between Shane and Miz at WrestleMania 35. They'll have three months to build up enough heat to make that match a must-see.
Buddy Murphy vs. Tozawa vs. Kalisto vs. Hideo Itami – Cruiserweight Championship
Prediction: Buddy Murphy retains
After playing hot potato with the title, it seems that WWE is looking to give the Cruiserweight Championship some sense of stability and prestige. Cedric Alexander held it for 180 days. The current champion, Buddy Murphy, recently passed 100 days. Expect this successful streak to continue.
SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch
Prediction: Asuka retains.
Watch this match carefully. If Becky clinches the title, then Charloitte will probably win the women's Royal Rumble and face Rousey at WrestleMania. But if Becky loses, as we're predicting? Then Becky will be be entering the Rumble, will probably win, and face Rousey.
There's also a possible triple threat down the road. But regardless, we can't see Asuka losing the title after holding it for such a short period of time. She'll win, but in a way that keeps Becky looking strong.
Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Sasha Banks
Prediction: Ronda Rousey retains
Rousey is not going to lose her title to Sasha Banks, especially with the way that Banks has been booked for the past year. Most likely, Banks and Bayley will form a women's tag team andbecome the new titles' inaugural champions. And Rousey, meanwhile, will go on the headline the first women's WrestleMania main event in WWE history.
WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles
Prediction: Daniel Bryan retains
Daniel Bryan has been doing great work as a sanctimonious heel, and AJ Styles is pretty much the WWE Champion emeritus; in the time that he's been with the company, the belt has always had a way of coming back to him. Styles won't be hurt by another loss here, and Bryan, who's having his first title run since coming back from a career-threatening injury, needs the momentum. When Styles does get the belt back, it'll be from a transitional champion (probably heel) who would benefit, even in defeat.
Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Finn Bálor
Prediction: Brock Lesnar retains
The odds of Finn Balor winning this match are pretty slim. Yes, he's been pushed like a million bucks, and yes, he's incredibly over with the fans. But Brock Lesnar has beaten bigger men than Finn Balor: Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns, just to name a few.
But here's an important addendum: if Finn Balor show up on January 27 as his "Demon" persona? Then all bets are off. Kayfabe-wise, that version of Balor has been so protected and so hyped that anything is possible.
2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Prediction: Becky Lynch wins
According to OddsShark, Charlotte is favored to win this. Of course she is; the past three years have proven that's it's a bad idea to bet against the Queen. But if Becky wins this, the crowd will lose their minds. First though, Becky has to lose against Asuka.
And then, the dream scenario: Rousey and Lynch can fight each on Twitter and in real life, giving us the first women's main event in WrestleMania history.
2019 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Prediction: Drew McIntyre wins
OddsShark gives Seth Rollins the best chance of winning, and it's easy to see why. Rollins is the most singularly talented wrestler currently on the roster, and he's been a workhorse, sometimes competing more than once on the same night.
But we're betting there's going to be a last minute swerve. Drew McIntyre will win the Rumble and fight Lesnar in a match of giants at WrestleMania. And meanwhile, Dean Ambrose and Rollins will have a grudge match against each other on the same show. Expect them to cost each other their Rumble victories to get this ball rolling.