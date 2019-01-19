NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets 'Aggressively' Working to Deal Carmelo Anthony

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony's brief stint with the Houston Rockets could end as early as next week.

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockers are "aggressively working" to find a trade partner for Anthony by Monday at 5 p.m. ET as they try to clear a roster spot to sign Kenneth Faried.

Wojnarowski noted Faried will sign with the Rockets after he agreed to a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Houston is searching for a big man with Clint Capela expected to miss four to six weeks after he had surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Friday that Anthony has "multiple options available" and was expected to pick one before the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline. Faried's looming presence for Houston may have escalated that timetable.

Anthony hasn't played for the Rockets since Nov. 8 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team announced on Nov. 15 it was parting ways with and working to find a resolution for the 10-time All-Star.

In 10 games, Anthony averaged a career-low 13.4 points and shot 40.5 percent.