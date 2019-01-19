NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets 'Aggressively' Working to Deal Carmelo Anthony

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2019

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York. The Rockets won 119-111. The addition of Anthony to the Rockets’ roster produced more thorns than fruit and now he is out. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony's brief stint with the Houston Rockets could end as early as next week. 

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockers are "aggressively working" to find a trade partner for Anthony by Monday at 5 p.m. ET as they try to clear a roster spot to sign Kenneth Faried.

Wojnarowski noted Faried will sign with the Rockets after he agreed to a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. 

Houston is searching for a big man with Clint Capela expected to miss four to six weeks after he had surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb. 

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Friday that Anthony has "multiple options available" and was expected to pick one before the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline. Faried's looming presence for Houston may have escalated that timetable. 

Anthony hasn't played for the Rockets since Nov. 8 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team announced on Nov. 15 it was parting ways with and working to find a resolution for the 10-time All-Star. 

In 10 games, Anthony averaged a career-low 13.4 points and shot 40.5 percent.

Related

    Cousins on Debut: 'One of the Best Days of My Life'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cousins on Debut: 'One of the Best Days of My Life'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors as Dominant as Ever in Boogie's Return

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Warriors as Dominant as Ever in Boogie's Return

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    IT Preparing for Mid-February Return

    NBA logo
    NBA

    IT Preparing for Mid-February Return

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    New Power Rankings: Here Come the Warriors 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New Power Rankings: Here Come the Warriors 👀

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report