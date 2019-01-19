NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets 'Aggressively' Working to Deal Carmelo Anthony

NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets 'Aggressively' Working to Deal Carmelo AnthonyJanuary 19, 2019
Carmelo Anthony's brief stint with the Houston Rockets could end as early as next week.
Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockers are "aggressively working" to find a trade partner for Anthony by Monday at 5 p.m. ET as they try to clear a roster spot to sign Kenneth Faried.
Wojnarowski noted Faried will sign with the Rockets after he agreed to a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.
Houston is searching for a big man with Clint Capela expected to miss four to six weeks after he had surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb.
The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Friday that Anthony has "multiple options available" and was expected to pick one before the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline. Faried's looming presence for Houston may have escalated that timetable.
Anthony hasn't played for the Rockets since Nov. 8 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team announced on Nov. 15 it was parting ways with and working to find a resolution for the 10-time All-Star.
In 10 games, Anthony averaged a career-low 13.4 points and shot 40.5 percent.
