Manny Pacquiao Comments on Potential Floyd Mayweather Rematch

Jeoffrey Maitem/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao hinted he could beat Floyd Mayweather Jr. if he faced him again.

The pair finally met in a long-awaited fight in 2015, but Mayweather ran out an easy winner in a largely disappointing clash. Pacquaio afterward revealed he had been hampered by a shoulder injury.

Speaking ahead of his clash on Saturday in Las Vegas against Adrien Broner, the 40-year-old said he is in much better shape now and the result may be different if he came up against Mayweather again, per TMZ Sports:

"I feel like I'm in my late 20s. The way I work hard, the way I move, it's still the same, nothing's changed.

"Of course, it's different [to the Mayweather fight]. It's [a] very big difference when you're healthy or not healthy."

