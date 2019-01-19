Manny Pacquiao Comments on Potential Floyd Mayweather Rematch

GENERAL SANTOS, PHILIPPINES - MAY 2: Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines undergoes training ahead of his WBA Welterweight title bout against Lucas Matthysse of Argentina in July on May 02, 2018 in General Santos, Philippines.(Photo by Jef Maitem/Getty Images)
Jeoffrey Maitem/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao hinted he could beat Floyd Mayweather Jr. if he faced him again.

The pair finally met in a long-awaited fight in 2015, but Mayweather ran out an easy winner in a largely disappointing clash. Pacquaio afterward revealed he had been hampered by a shoulder injury.

Speaking ahead of his clash on Saturday in Las Vegas against Adrien Broner, the 40-year-old said he is in much better shape now and the result may be different if he came up against Mayweather again, per TMZ Sports:

"I feel like I'm in my late 20s. The way I work hard, the way I move, it's still the same, nothing's changed.

"Of course, it's different [to the Mayweather fight]. It's [a] very big difference when you're healthy or not healthy."

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

