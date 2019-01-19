Virginia vs. Duke: Odds, Analysis, College Basketball Betting Pick

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Mike Krzyzewski leads the coaching rivalry with Tony Bennett nine games to three straight up, but Bennett's Virginia team is 8-4 against the spread against Coach K and Duke, with three outright wins over the past seven meetings.

Who's the smart bet for Saturday's big ACC battle in Durham, North Carolina?

College basketball point spread: The Blue Devils opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total is at 140, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.



Why Virginia Can Cover the Spread

The Cavaliers remained one of the last two unbeaten teams in D-1 college basketball with an 81-59 blowout of ranked Virginia Tech on Tuesday night. Virginia exploded to a 44-22 lead at the half and breezed home from there for the easier-than-anticipated victory and easy cover as a 7.5-point favorite at online betting sites.

On the night, the Cavs shot a hot 59 percent from the field, hit 13-for-24 from three-point range, held the Hokies to just 43 percent FG shooting and won the battle on the glass 27-19.

Virginia beat Clemson 63-43 on Jan. 12. In fact, each of the Cavaliers' past seven wins have come by at least 13 points, and that game against Florida State wasn't as close as that final margin might indicate.

UVA has shot better than 50 percent from the floor three of its past five times out, held each of its past nine opponents under 50 percent shooting and out-rebounded eight of its past nine foes.

Not only are the Cavaliers 16-0 SU this season, but they are also 13-3 ATS, which is super for a team that's favored every game. Virginia is also 4-0 both SU and ATS in true road games.

Why Duke Can Cover the Spread

The Blue Devils are shooting to rebound Saturday from a somewhat stunning 95-91 overtime loss at home to Syracuse on Monday night.

Duke scored the first 12 points of the game but took a hit when guard Tre Jones left with a shoulder injury. The Blue Devils' lead was down to one at halftime, and in the end, Duke missed seven of its last nine shots.

On the night, the Devils shot just 39 percent from the floor and hit just nine of 43 shots from three-point land. However, prior to Monday, Duke had won nine games in a row, eight by double digits, going 7-2 ATS on the college basketball odds along the way.

The Blue Devils shot at least 50 percent from the field five times during their past 10 games, held each of their past 10 opponents under 50 percent shooting and out-rebounded nine of their past 11 foes.

Duke is also 8-1 SU and 6-3 ATS at Cameron Stadium this season.

Virginia vs. Duke College Basketball Betting Pick

Duke is without Jones, and his absence was evident Monday night. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers shoot the ball better than the Blue Devils, both from long range and from the line, and they are the masters at controlling the tempo. The smart money here likes Virginia.

OddsShark computer pick: 75.7-70.7 Cavaliers.

College Basketball Betting Trends

Virginia is 5-0 ATS in its past five games.

The total has gone under in six of Virginia's past nine games.

The total has gone under in 11 of Duke's past 15 games.

College Basketball Betting Trends

Virginia is 5-0 ATS in its past five games.

The total has gone under in six of Virginia's past nine games.

The total has gone under in 11 of Duke's past 15 games.

All college basketball odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.