Trent Dilfer Hired as Head Football Coach at Tennessee's Lipscomb Academy

Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Trent Dilfer has been hired as the head football coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville:

According to the Associated Press, "Dilfer says he felt led to Lipscomb at this time with the school committing to build a premier football program after going 35-32 over the past six seasons."

He won Super Bowl XXXV as the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback and has extensive experience working with high school athletes, including as a coach on the staff of Elite 11 staff, which Barton Simmons of 247Sports called "the nation’s most prestigious high school quarterback summit."

Per the Elite 11 website, "Elite 11 event alumni include 24 of the 32 current NFL starting quarterbacks, and 12 of the past 13 quarterbacks who have hoisted the Heisman Trophy." Dilfer is also in charge of QBEpic, which is a developmental program for young quarterbacks and wide receivers.

The ex-NFL signal-caller takes over a Lipscomb program that went 2-9 last season.