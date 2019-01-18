UConn Announces Self-Imposed Penalties from NCAA Investigation

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The University of Connecticut men's basketball team has issued seven self-imposed penalties following the NCAA investigation into alleged violations under former head coach Kevin Ollie.

Per an official announcement from the school (h/t David Borges of the New Haven Register), the penalties range from paying the NCAA a $5,000 fine to a one-week ban on unofficial visits and recruiting communications during the 2018-19 academic year:

The NCAA announced findings from its investigation last September, with Ollie being hit with multiple violations, including an unethical conduct charge.

Per ESPN.com's Myron Medcalf, Ollie's unethical conduct charge stemmed from allegedly providing false or misleading information regarding phone calls between Ray Allen, Rudy Gay and a recruit.

Ollie also was charged with allegedly providing unfair recruiting benefits, exceeding limits on practice times, failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance, failing to monitor players' outside workouts.

Since the school wasn't found guilty of any violations during the investigation, it could avoid any sanctions from the NCAA after self-imposing its own on Friday.

UConn fired Ollie for cause in March 2018, meaning the school didn't have to pay the $10 million remaining on his contract. He filed a lawsuit against the school last month, claiming his firing was racially motivated.

Dan Hurley took over for Ollie as head coach of the Huskies. He's 10-8 in his first season with the program.