Syracuse Commit Joe Girard Is Lighting Up High School Competition

Syracuse basketball commit Joe Girard is New York's most prolific high school scorer. He broke Lance Stephenson's state high school record for career points as only a junior. Watch the video above to learn more about how Girard is rewriting record books.

