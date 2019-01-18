Kris Bryant Says Bryce Harper Won't Sign Contract with Cubs' 'Killer Team'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 18, 2019

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) runs the bases after he hit a two RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Matt Marton/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant told reporters that free-agent right fielder Bryce Harper is not signing with the North Siders:

Bryant may have an inside scoop, as he and Harper are close. The two grew up in Las Vegas at the same time.

Harper and many other ballplayers are still on the free-agent market in a frigid hot-stove season. However, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Jan. 13 that the Philadelphia Phillies are the "clear-cut favorite" to land the 26-year-old, who had 34 home runs with 100 RBI and slashed .249/.393/.496 for the Washington Nationals in 2018.

              

