NFL Playoffs 2019: Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Sunday's Games

Uncredited/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs answered quite a few questions last week in the divisional playoff victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

While Mahomes had nothing do do with it, the Chiefs brought a 1-11 postseason record in their last 12 playoff games and 0-6 in home playoff games.

A 31-13 victory brought momentary relief from that heavy-duty burden, but the pressure will be thick and heavy Sunday night in the AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots.

Head coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are competing in their eighth straight AFC title game, and the Patriots are the AFC's perennial power.

It would seem the Patriots should be more prepared to play in the conference title game than any other team in the NFL.

That does not mean that they are immune to nerves, but they know how to perform when the lights are brightest.

Brady said that the key to performing well is preparation. "I feel like the more I prepare, the less nervous I get because I can kind of expect how things are going to go a little bit more if I have a little more information on the team," he said, per Nora Princiotti and Christopher Gaspar of the Boston Globe. "So, the more film I watch, the less nervous I get, and as soon as the ball’s kicked off, there’s not too many nerves."

The bigger problem for the Patriots is the game's location. Playing at Arrowhead Stadium means that he will contend with a cacophony of noise, and that's an issue. But the bigger problem is simply playing on the road.

New England was 3-5 away from home this season, and they have also lost three straight AFC title games on the road.

Mahomes will certainly look to attack the New England defense, even if the weather is expected to be in the 21-degree range, per Weather.com. While that's cold, the expectations at the start of the week were for far more brutal conditions.

Mahomes threw 50 TD passes this year, and he has two dangerous receivers in Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.

If the Patriots are going to compete for 60 minutes, they are going to have to keep one of them from having a big game and keep the other from dominating.

AFC Championship: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 20, at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV and Streams: CBS, CBS All Access and fuboTV

Spread: Chiefs -3 (per OddsShark)

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

The Rams are not playing the Lions this Sunday, but they have to go in the Lion's den and beat the New Orleans Saints on the road if they are going to the Super Bowl on the first Sunday in February.

The Saints dropped their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and also dropped a relatively meaningless game in the final week of the regular season to the Carolina Panthers. In between those games, Drew Brees led the Saints to 13 wins in 14 games.

One of those games was a 45-35 home win over the Rams.

Both the Saints and the Rams are capable of lighting up the scoreboard, but the Saints appear to be the more consistent team. One of the reasons for that is Brees is a more dangerous quarterback than Jared Goff of the Rams.

Sean McVay reads defenses and calls the plays for Goff, and Sean Payton takes on a similar role for the Saints. However, Brees is far more capable of reading a defense and adjusting out of a play to one that is far more appropriate.

Goff's adjustments are less frequent and he clearly can't the have same know-how in his third season that Brees has in his 17th year.

Brees has completed 74.4 percent of his passes and he has a 32-5 TD-interception ratio. He has one of the best big-play receivers in the NFL in Michael Thomas (125 receptions for 1,405 yards and nine TDs) and a game-changing running back in Alvin Kamara, who can take over a game with his running or receiving

Goff has completed 64.9 percent of his passes with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Running back Todd Gurley has rushed for 1,251 yards and 17 touchdowns, while Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks are a pair of outstanding receivers.

Predictons

The Chiefs finally broke their playoff dry spell, but now they have a more pressure-packed assignment. They have never hosted an AFC title game, and they haven't been back to the Super Bowl since 1970, when they represented the American Football League in a 23-7 triumph over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

The Patriots will not be feeling sentimental here, and if they sense any nervousness in their opponents, they should be able to take advantage.

Even though the Chiefs are were the better regular-season team and the Patriots have struggled on the road, they are more prepared to play in a championship game and will find a way to outlast the Chiefs and advance to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

The same should hold for the Saints. While the Rams are dangerous and explosive, the Saints are the more mature team with more know-how.

It's difficult to see Goff playing mistake-free football for 60 minutes. Brees and the Saints will win this game by at least seven points, setting up a Brady-Brees matchup in the title game.

NFC Championship: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

Date: Sunday, January 20, at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV and Streams: Fox, Fox Sports Go and fuboTV

Spread: Saints -3 (per OddsShark)