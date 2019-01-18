Sergey Kovalev Charged with Assault over Alleged June Attack on Woman

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2019

Sergey Kovalev, of Russia, fights Igor Mikhalkin, of Russia, during the fourth round of a WBO light heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, March 3, 2018, in New York. Kovalev won the bout. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Boxer Sergey Kovalev has been charged with felony stemming from a June 9 arrest, according to TMZ Sports on Friday.

Kovalev was arrested in Big Bear, California, last summer after a woman told police the 35-year-old punched her in the face. He faces charges of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, which TMZ Sports notes carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

