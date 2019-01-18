East-West Shrine Game 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters and Top Prospects

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

While it doesn't typically garner the attention of the NFL Scouting Combine or even the Reese's Senior Bowl, the East-West Shrine Game is still an important part of the annual pre-draft process.

Like the Senior Bowl, only seniors are invited to the Shrine Game. Unlike the Senior Bowl, players from Canadian football programs are also invited, even though they play under a different set of rules.

While the Shrine Game doesn't generally attract as many top-tier prospects as the Senior Bowl, many quality players have used the all-star game to increase their draft stocks.

Recent standouts of the East-West Shrine Game include running back Elijah McGuire, now of the New York Jets, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, now with the San Francisco 49ers.

This year's edition of the East-West Shrine Game is set to commence on Saturday, January 19. We're here with everything you need to know about the game—including scheduling information, players to watch and the latest buzz from this week's practices.

2019 East-West Shrine Game

When: Saturday, January 19 at 3 p.m ET

TV and Live Stream: NFL Network and NFL Game Pass

Prospects to Watch

Paul Adams, OT, Missouri

Kendall Blanton, TE, Missouri

Jordan Brailford, Edge, Oklahoma State

Blace Brown, CB, Troy

Jordan Ellis, RB, Virginia

Justin Hollins, LB, Oregon

Michael Jackson Sr., CB, Miami

KeeSean Johnson, WR, Fresno State

Donnie Lewis Jr., CB, Tulane

Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska

Delvon Randall, S, Temple

Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State

Matt Sokol, TE, Michigan State

Armon Watts, DT, Arkansas

*Full rosters for the East team and West team can be found at shrinegame.com.

Broncos Met with Rypien



The Denver Broncos appear to still be searching for an answer at the quarterback position. They added journeyman Case Keenum last offseason on a two-year, $36 million deal, but the results were mixed at best.

Unsurprisingly, Denver is doing its due diligence on former Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien. He is one of the prospects the Broncos have met with ahead of the actual East-West Shrine Game, according to Trevor Sikkema of Pewter Report.

Rypien passed for 3,705 yards with 40 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 2018 while completing 67.3 percent of his passes.

He isn't considered one of the top quarterback prospects alongside the likes of Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins, but he could be a mid-round target for the Broncos if they feel 10th overall is too high to take a signal-caller this year.

Johnson Making a Case to be Drafted

Another prospect the Broncos have met with, per Sikkema, is former Fresno State receiver KeeSean Johnson. The Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons and Washington Redskins have also shown interest, and there's good reason for it.

Johnson, who amassed 1,340 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018, stood out in early Shrine Game practices.

"Johnson performed above expectations for scouts and displayed why he’s a legitimate receiver for the next level," Tony Pauline of the Philadelphia Eagles' official website wrote. "He ran quick, crisp routes which opponents struggled to defend."

In addition to his proven production, Johnson also boasts an NFL frame (6'2", 199 pounds). Don't be surprised to see him making an impact in the NFL as early as next season.

Ozigbo Continuing to Impress

Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo may not be mentioned among the draft's top running back prospects, but he's definitely a name to keep an eye on. He pops off game tape with his speed, shiftiness, footwork and catching ability—all traits that made him a weapon for the Cornhuskers.

Ozigbo amassed 1,082 yards rushing on just 155 carries in 2018 while catching 23 passes and scoring 12 touchdowns. He has continued to impress during Shrine Game workouts as well.

If you're watching the game on Saturday, definitely watch out for Ozigbo.