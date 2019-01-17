UNC HC Roy Williams Picks Michael Jordan over LeBron James in GOAT Debate

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

While everyone continues to give there opinion on the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) debate, North Carolina Tar Heels coach Roy Williams has decided to weigh in.

His answer is going to please the folks in his beloved Chapel Hill.

"Michael Jordan is the greatest to ever play," Williams told USA Today Sports' Scott Gleeson. "LeBron [James] is in that conversation. He's awfully impressive. ... It's [also] hard to compare [Jordan] to centers like Wilt [Chamberlain] and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]. But Michael is the best of all time, in my opinion."

Williams was an assistant on North Carolina legend Dean Smith's coaching staff during Jordan's tenure in a Tar Heels uniform (1981-84). He was there to see Jordan drop 1,788 career points over the course of three seasons. He was there to see Jordan earn numerous individual honors, such as two All-American selections and 1983-84 national player of the year awards.

And yes, he was there for Jordan's national championship-winning shot in 1982.

Biased or not, Williams has plenty of reasons to give Jordan the nod in the G.O.A.T. debate.

And while James considers himself to be the G.O.A.T., Williams needs to see more from the Los Angeles Lakers superstar before he changes his mind. Then again, James' career is far from over, so perhaps he will one day convince Williams to join his side of the debate.