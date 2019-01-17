UNC HC Roy Williams Picks Michael Jordan over LeBron James in GOAT Debate

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2019

North Carolina coach Roy Williams, from left, former coach Dean Smith, and former player Michael Jordan chat prior to a North Carolina men's professional alumni basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Friday, Sept. 4, 2009. The alumni game, featuring North Carolina's current NBA and other professional alumni is the kickoff event celebrating the 100th year of the Tar Heel basketball program. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

While everyone continues to give there opinion on the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) debate, North Carolina Tar Heels coach Roy Williams has decided to weigh in.

His answer is going to please the folks in his beloved Chapel Hill.

"Michael Jordan is the greatest to ever play," Williams told USA Today Sports' Scott Gleeson. "LeBron [James] is in that conversation. He's awfully impressive. ... It's [also] hard to compare [Jordan] to centers like Wilt [Chamberlain] and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]. But Michael is the best of all time, in my opinion."

Williams was an assistant on North Carolina legend Dean Smith's coaching staff during Jordan's tenure in a Tar Heels uniform (1981-84). He was there to see Jordan drop 1,788 career points over the course of three seasons. He was there to see Jordan earn numerous individual honors, such as two All-American selections and 1983-84 national player of the year awards.

And yes, he was there for Jordan's national championship-winning shot in 1982.

Biased or not, Williams has plenty of reasons to give Jordan the nod in the G.O.A.T. debate.

And while James considers himself to be the G.O.A.T., Williams needs to see more from the Los Angeles Lakers superstar before he changes his mind. Then again, James' career is far from over, so perhaps he will one day convince Williams to join his side of the debate.

Related

    Winston's Career-High 29 Lifts No. 6 MSU Over Huskers

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Winston's Career-High 29 Lifts No. 6 MSU Over Huskers

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Self Says He Could Be Kansas’ Best Guard…Ever?

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Self Says He Could Be Kansas’ Best Guard…Ever?

    David Gardner
    via Bleacher Report

    No. 8 Texas Tech Upset by Iowa State at Home

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 8 Texas Tech Upset by Iowa State at Home

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    UConn's Hurley, Tulsa's Haith Tossed After Handshake 🤔

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    UConn's Hurley, Tulsa's Haith Tossed After Handshake 🤔

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report