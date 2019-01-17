Wade Phillips Jokingly Pitches Son, Wes, as HC Since He "Knows Sean McVay"

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams head coach Wade Phillips understands that the team's head coach, Sean McVay, has become something of an NFL meme as teams around the league try to replicate his success.

And he hilariously tried to use that to his son's benefit:

The current NFL trend regarding coaching hires is to try to match the success of McVay, a young, cutting-edge offensive mind. Many teams have attempted to do so by hiring McVay's former assistants, from Matt LaFleur in Green Bay to Zac Taylor, who is expected to be the next head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

But the trend reached ridiculous heights when the Arizona Cardinals even initially mentioned in their press release that new head coach Kliff Kingsbury is McVay's friend.

That prompted a litany of jokes around the NFL, and Phillips jumped in the fray.

Well played, Wade. Well played.