Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Manchester United will go for their sixth straight Premier League win on Saturday, when they play host to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the Red Devils playing some fantastic football, and the oddsmakers like what they see. OddsShark lists the hosts as the 29-100 favourites, while the Seagulls come in at 9-1. A draw sports odds of 19-4.

NBC Sports will provide full coverage of the match (for U.S. viewers), with live-stream options available via their official website. Kick-off will be at 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET.

More of the Same for Solskjaer?

What a difference a change of manager can make. After a dire first half of the season under Jose Mourinho, United have arguably been the hottest team in world football these last few weeks with Solskjaer pulling the strings.

Whether that's down to the manager himself, a change of atmosphere or a little bit of both is debatable. But there's no doubt the players buy into the new tactician's methods, with numerous positive stories coming out of Old Trafford of late.

Anthony Martial became the latest to speak out:

United have won six in a row across all competitions and five in the league. Their last outing against Tottenham Hotspur was the toughest yet, with David De Gea saving his team with some second-half heroics.

On paper the Seagulls should provide less of a challenge. They have yet to win in the Premier League in 2019 and have a single victory in the competition since December 4.

Brighton have a habit of making things difficult on top teams, and in their last outing they only conceded a single goal to high-flying Liverpool. The Seagulls beat United at home earlier this season and held Arsenal to a draw in December.

Their home record is significantly better than their numbers on the road, however―they've only collected eight points out of 11 matches away from the Amex.

United have minimal injury concerns to worry about. Per WhoScored.com, only Marcos Rojo is certain to miss out, with no mention of Paul Pogba among the doubtful players despite him missing training this week:

It's never a good idea to underestimate opponents, but if the Red Devils play up to their potential Brighton should not present much of a challenge.

Prediction: United 2-1 Brighton