Adam Gase Calls Social Media 'Pollution of the Brain' After Being Made into Meme

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2019

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase speaks during a news conference in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. The Jets coach was formally introduced at the team's facility, and social media was quickly abuzz. No, not with his vision for the team or where he sees quarterback Sam Darnold’s progress going. It was all about Gase's eyes, which were intensely focused at times throughout the nearly 20-minute news conference. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Three days after his eyes became a viral sensation, New York Jets head coach Adam Gase has responded to the reaction on social media.

Appearing on ESPN Radio's The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (h/t Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab), Gase made it clear he isn't a fan of the internet.

"I don't have Twitter, Instagram, I don't read the internet, I don't watch TV,” Gase said. "All that stuff is irrelevant to me. To me it's pollution of the brain. I really don't care."

Gase's face appeared everywhere from the front of the New York Post's sports page to a video where his eyes followed an imaginary taco, set to Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On":

Whatever caused Gase to give that look throughout his press conference, he will have a chance to wash away all memory of it by turning the Jets around.

New York has gone 14-34 over the past three seasons and hasn't made the playoffs since 2010. If Gase gets the Jets back on track, he won't have to dream of fake tacos because fans will make sure he eats free for the rest of his life.

Related

    Adam Gase: Your Eye Memes Are ‘Pollution of the Brain’

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Adam Gase: Your Eye Memes Are ‘Pollution of the Brain’

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Report: Team Wanted Hasselbeck This Season 👴

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Team Wanted Hasselbeck This Season 👴

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL Doesn't Have Liability Insurance for Head Trauma 🤔

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Doesn't Have Liability Insurance for Head Trauma 🤔

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Surprise Prospect Every Team Could Target

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    1 Surprise Prospect Every Team Could Target

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report