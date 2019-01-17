Adam Gase Calls Social Media 'Pollution of the Brain' After Being Made into Meme

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Three days after his eyes became a viral sensation, New York Jets head coach Adam Gase has responded to the reaction on social media.

Appearing on ESPN Radio's The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (h/t Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab), Gase made it clear he isn't a fan of the internet.

"I don't have Twitter, Instagram, I don't read the internet, I don't watch TV,” Gase said. "All that stuff is irrelevant to me. To me it's pollution of the brain. I really don't care."

Gase's face appeared everywhere from the front of the New York Post's sports page to a video where his eyes followed an imaginary taco, set to Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On":

Whatever caused Gase to give that look throughout his press conference, he will have a chance to wash away all memory of it by turning the Jets around.

New York has gone 14-34 over the past three seasons and hasn't made the playoffs since 2010. If Gase gets the Jets back on track, he won't have to dream of fake tacos because fans will make sure he eats free for the rest of his life.