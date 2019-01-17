Ice Cube: Carmelo Anthony Welcome in BIG3, but 'Should Be in the NBA'

Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony handles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

As the BIG3 prepares for expansion in 2019, co-founder Ice Cube would be happy to create space on a roster for Carmelo Anthony if he wants to join. 

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ice Cube expressed his desire to have Anthony but admitted the 34-year-old can still play in the NBA

"Of course, we'd accept him," Ice Cube said. "But, he still could play in the NBA, he should be in the NBA."

    

