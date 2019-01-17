Ice Cube: Carmelo Anthony Welcome in BIG3, but 'Should Be in the NBA'

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

As the BIG3 prepares for expansion in 2019, co-founder Ice Cube would be happy to create space on a roster for Carmelo Anthony if he wants to join.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ice Cube expressed his desire to have Anthony but admitted the 34-year-old can still play in the NBA.

"Of course, we'd accept him," Ice Cube said. "But, he still could play in the NBA, he should be in the NBA."

