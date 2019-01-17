MLB Rumors: Phillies Want to Pair Mike Trout with Bryce Harper or Manny Machado

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly trying to maintain financial flexibility with an eye toward a serious push to sign Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout, who can become a free agent following the 2020 MLB season.

On Wednesday, Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated reported the Phillies have enough money to acquire both infielder Manny Machado and outfielder Bryce Harper—this year's most coveted players in free agency—but would rather add one and keep a path open to attracting Trout.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.