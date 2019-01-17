MLB Rumors: Phillies Want to Pair Mike Trout with Bryce Harper or Manny Machado

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2019

Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout, left, and Washington Nationals Bryce Harper, right, talk to each other during warm ups before the start of their baseball game, Wednesday, April 23, 2014 in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly trying to maintain financial flexibility with an eye toward a serious push to sign Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout, who can become a free agent following the 2020 MLB season.

On Wednesday, Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated reported the Phillies have enough money to acquire both infielder Manny Machado and outfielder Bryce Harper—this year's most coveted players in free agency—but would rather add one and keep a path open to attracting Trout.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Roy Halladay Is Going to Cruise into the Hall of Fame

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Roy Halladay Is Going to Cruise into the Hall of Fame

    Tim Kelly
    via Philliesnation

    Upgrading the Backup Catcher Spot

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Upgrading the Backup Catcher Spot

    The Good Phight
    via The Good Phight

    First Spring Training Workout Dates for All Clubs

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    First Spring Training Workout Dates for All Clubs

    Sportingnews
    via Sportingnews

    Ranking MLB's Best Starting Rotations Entering 2019

    Philadelphia Phillies logo
    Philadelphia Phillies

    Ranking MLB's Best Starting Rotations Entering 2019

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report