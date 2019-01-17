Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on The Revival, Requested Releases and More

Credit: WWE.com

The advent of All Elite Wrestling has created options for professional wrestlers that have not been there for years and as the rumor mill suggests this week, there are performers ready to jump ship as soon as the opportunity presents itself.

Who might be looking for a new home?

The Revival Wants Out?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported WWE officials are fearful that The Revival is finishing up with the company and prepared to leave. Dave Meltzer also reported, on Wrestling Observer Radio, that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder had requested their releases from the company.

This news comes on the heels of a win Monday night over Lucha House Party and weeks of television time for the self-proclaimed Top Guys.

The Revival has widely been considered one of the best tag teams in the industry since their rise to prominence in NXT. Echoing the great tag teams of eras gone by, they demonstrated a chemistry between the ropes that separated them from the rest of the division.

A rough run on the main roster, dominated by lackluster booking and significant injuries to both Wilder and Dawson, undoubtedly created frustration and led them to the brink of departure.

That The Revival was the subject of a running joke on The Young Bucks' Being the Elite only makes them perfect candidates to join All Elite Wrestling as one of the cornerstones of that company's tag team division. Unlike WWE, where they were used to put over makeshift teams like Chad Gable and Bobby Roode, they would be given the opportunity to showcase their skills against the top stars in the industry.

In this case, it certainly seems as though the proverbial grass is greener on the other side.

Two Other Superstars Ask For Releases

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported Mike and Maria Kanellis have also asked for their releases.

Debuting in WWE in 2017, the duo struggled to get over with a ridiculous gimmick. The couple's pregnancy and Mike's public battle with substance abuse made headlines but WWE Creative still failed to utilize them in a way that properly suited their potential.

As we will likely speculate numerous times in the weeks and months to come, All Elite Wrestling appears to be a fitting destination for them.

As Mike Bennett, him and Maria were staples of Ring of Honor, another viable option.

Wherever they wind up, the performers will be infinitely better off, if for no reason other than the creative freedom they certainly are not being given in WWE.

Is The Brand Extension Doomed?

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported, "there is once again talk floating around of WWE doing away with the brand split."

The lack of depth on Raw in the wake of Roman Reigns' leukemia diagnosis almost certainly has management worried about continuing on with the brand extension. With that said, it is time WWE Creative takes a look at itself in the mirror and recognizes that the problem is not how many stars SmackDown has in comparison to Raw or vice versa.

Instead, it is the complete and utter lack of interest by the writing team to create stars out of the talented individuals it has on the Monday night roster. It has essentially devalued Braun Strowman beyond repair but it still has Superstars such as Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Elias, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose...all of whom can rise to the same name-recognition as guys like Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan with a little more creativity and focus and a lot less 50-50 booking.

There is too much talent across both brands to bring the rosters back together. Doing so would only serve to diminish the roles of some and leave them looking elsewhere for opportunities.