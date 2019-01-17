Happy 37th Birthday, Dwyane Wade

Happy 37th birthday to three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade!

Wade announced in September that the 2018-19 NBA season would be his last. He is the Miami Heat's franchise leader in points, games, assists, and steals.

                 

