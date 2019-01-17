Gladys Knight 'Proud' to Sing National Anthem at 2019 Super Bowl

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The NFL announced Thursday that Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem prior to the start of Super Bowl LIII.

According to NFL.com, Knight said the following regarding the honor: "I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta. The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year."

The 74-year-old Knight is an Atlanta native who is known as The Empress of Soul by virtue of her long and successful musical career.

She is a seven-time Grammy Award winner and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, although she is best known as an R&B, gospel, soul and pop singer.

Knight joins a long line of superstar musicians who have sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl, including Beyonce, Aretha Franklin, Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston and Lady Gaga, among others.

Other performers slated for the Super Bowl include Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi, who will take the stage for the halftime show.

Super Bowl LIII will take place on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.