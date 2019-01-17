Kurt Angle's 16-Year-Old Niece Marjani Aquil Found After Amber Alert Issued

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

The 16-year-old niece of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was found safe by police in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, on Thursday morning after allegedly being abducted by an ex-boyfriend.

According to WTAE's Nick Matoney, police found Marjani Aquil hidden in the home of 19-year-old Jermaine Rodgers after an Amber Alert was issued following her disappearance.

WTAE also reported another missing woman was discovered in the home along with Aquil before a SWAT team found and apprehended Rodgers in the coal cellar.

Karma Allen of ABC News noted that Rodgers was convicted of kidnapping a minor in January 2018 and was sentenced to one year of probation.

Angle took to Facebook on Thursday morning to announce the recovery of his niece, per Allen: "My niece has been found. Just wanted to say thank you to all those who have prayed and have shared posts to help locate her. Thank you to the Pittsburgh Police for your persistence in finding my niece. My family is truly appreciative. Love you all."

The 50-year-old Angle is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time, and he won a gold medal in amateur wrestling at the 1996 Summer Olympics.

Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, and he continues to make sporadic appearances for WWE as a wrestler and authority figure.