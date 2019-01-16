UConn, Tulsa HCs Dan Hurley, Frank Haith Both Ejected for Shaking Hands

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Tulsa earned an 89-83 American Athletic Conference victory over Connecticut on Wednesday, but the game took a backseat when both coaches were ejected.

Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley and Tulsa head coach Frank Haith were each issued technical fouls and began talking to each other. The official came back over and gave them each a second technical, prompting their ejections.

Jacob Tobey of KJRH shared video of part of the exchange:

"I don't know why Frank and I got the first technical," Hurley said, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium. "We were nowhere near confrontational with one another. We glared at each other."

Hurley continued, saying, per Goodman, "We were trying to defuse the situation and shake hands, and got the second technical and were ejected. I don't feel this was handled correctly and should be looked at by the league."



As for the actual basketball, Jeriah Horne led the way for the victorious Golden Hurricanes with 27 points and eight rebounds, while Jalen Adams scored 27 in the Huskies' loss.