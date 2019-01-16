Rich Scangarello Reportedly Hired as Broncos OC to Replace Bill Musgrave

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2019

CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 30: Quarterbacks Coach Rich Scangarello of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sideline prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on September 30, 2018 in Carson, California. The Chargers defeated the 49ers 29-27. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have hired Rich Scangarello as their offensive coordinator, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

Scangarello spent the last two years as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks coach. He takes over for Bill Musgrave, who was not retained by the Broncos after they named Vic Fangio the new head coach.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

