Rich Scangarello Reportedly Hired as Broncos OC to Replace Bill Musgrave

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have hired Rich Scangarello as their offensive coordinator, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

Scangarello spent the last two years as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks coach. He takes over for Bill Musgrave, who was not retained by the Broncos after they named Vic Fangio the new head coach.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

