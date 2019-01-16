Tottenham Hotspur Given Permission for Bigger Crowds at Wembley Stadium

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Tottenham Hotspur have been granted permission for larger attendances at Wembley Stadium while they wait to move into their new home in north London.

Alasdair Gold of Football.London reported the local council have said Spurs can increase ticket sales if needed for certain games.

The club recently announced they plan to stay at the national stadium until February as they complete essential works on their new stadium project.

According to Gold, a Spurs club statement read:

"Wembley National Stadium Limited's planning application for a variation on the 51,000 cap at Wembley Stadium - as a contingency measure in the event we require them - to host five domestic fixtures at a capped capacity of 62,000 and any additional Champions League home fixtures at the full 90,000 capacity was approved by Brent Council's Planning Committee tonight.

"Premier League home games that we have already announced ticketing details for (Watford, Newcastle United and Leicester City) will remain capped at 51,000.

"As announced previously, we shall look to provide further clarity on our new stadium, including test event dates, in due course."

Spurs moved to Wembley last season but were forced to extend their stay as development continued on the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Lilywhites experienced their best start to a Premier League season this term and currently sit third behind Liverpool and Manchester City.