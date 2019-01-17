NFL Draft 2019: Updated Mock Draft Ahead of Conference Championships

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

While we're a long way from late April, the 2019 NFL draft keeps creeping closer.

After Monday's deadline for underclassmen to declare, the draft pool is mostly set and is loaded with potential difference-makers.

This looks like a defensive class, though there are a handful of intriguing quarterbacks and a bunch of attractive options at wide receiver and tight end.

Let's get our hypothetical draft hats on and run through a trade-free, first-round mock, then examine three potential trade candidates who could shake up the draft order.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Buffalo Bills: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

10. Denver Broncos: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

14. Atlanta Falcons: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

15. Washington Redskins: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

16. Carolina Panthers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

17. Cleveland Browns: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

21. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

23. Houston Texans: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

26. Indianapolis Colts: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

29. New England Patriots: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

30. Los Angeles Rams: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Trade Candidates

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers don't have as many holes as their 4-12 record might suggest. Considering ACL tears cost them their top running back before the season (Jerick McKinnon) and their starting quarterback in Week 3 (Jimmy Garoppolo), their performance was among the most difficult to analyze.

But even amid the injuries, a glaring void at rush end proved impossible to ignore. The defense tied for 22nd in sacks (37), and even that number masked how poorly their perimeter players performed.

"Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner led the team in sacks (12) with little help from his teammates on the defensive line," Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton observed. "Cassius Marsh and Ronald Blair tied for second with 5.5 apiece—neither player is a primary starter, though."

While Nick Bosa would be a natural fit, he's also our top prospect on the board. Unless the Cardinals find a quarterback-needy trade partner or value someone higher than Bosa, the Niners can't get him. Since Quinnen Williams would only add to the glut on their defensive interior, they might either reach for a pass-rusher or trade back a few picks to where need would better align with draft value.

New York Giants

After an 11-win showing in 2016, the Giants have picked up just eight victories over the past two seasons. While those struggles can't all be pinned on Eli Manning, the 38-year-old is neither helping to improve the present nor a long-term option for the future.

Maybe New York goes the free-agency route to find Manning's successor. But is there a can't-miss option available?

Nick Foles probably tops most free-agent quarterback boards, but he's had shaky moments as a starter—except, apparently, when he's filling in for an injured Carson Wentz. Teddy Bridgewater has a limited history due to injury, and Joe Flacco (assuming he's even available) just lost his starting spot to a rookie.

The Giants could take the long view here, either putting all their stock in the draft or signing a stopgap and still selecting a possible building block. If they're thinking signal-caller on draft night, they might feel the need to climb the board if they fall in love with Haskins, Murray or another signal-caller.

Jacksonville Jaguars

What happened to the Jaguars in 2018? It's tempting to say that Blake Bortles turned back into a pumpkin, following up a 21-touchdown, 13-interception season with an almost even split of scores (13) and picks (11).

But Jacksonville's one-year slide from 10 wins to five had more to do with what was going on around Bortles. The ground game never got going; the defense dipped from elite to good. That's where Bortles comes in. It's not that he can blamed for the struggles around him; it's that he needed near-perfection from the other spots to have any shot at success.

Bortles is mediocre. That was the case both in 2017 and 2018. He never won the Jaguars many games. He just did enough not to lose when the other units were sprinting at top speed.

Jacksonville needs more from this position and apparently knows it. ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco reported Wednesday that "the team is expected to move on from Blake Bortles and get a quarterback through free agency or the draft—or both."

If the Jags see their quarterback of the future in this class, they may not want to sit and hope he falls to No. 7, as the Giants, Broncos, Dolphins and Redskins could all be in pursuit of a passer too.