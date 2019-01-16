Mario Mandzukic Gives Injury Update, to Return for Juventus in 'Couple of Weeks'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Mario Mandzukic has provided an update on his recovery from injury, countering rumours he could be out for up to four months by saying he should be back in a "couple of weeks."

The former Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid man took to social media on Wednesday ahead of the Italian Super Cup, with his team winning 1-0 against AC Milan thanks to a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the Instagram post, he wrote: "Working hard to be back with my teammates in a couple of weeks. Meanwhile, I am their biggest supporter - good luck tonight!"

As shared by Football Italia there were reports earlier on Wednesday the Croatian could be out for much longer:

The 32-year-old has already scored eight Serie A goals this season and has proven a fantastic attacking partner for Ronaldo. The two frequently switch between a wing and striker role, confusing opponents and creating tons of space for each other.

While Ronaldo has bagged more goals Mandzukic has stepped up in the biggest moments. Twice in December, he scored the winner with similar headers in crucial fixtures against major rivals.

The first came against Inter Milan:

Two weeks later AS Roma suffered a similar fate:

With the eight goals, Mandzukic is well on track of bettering his best ever Serie A tally, which currently stands at 10.

Juventus don't have many options in the squad for the central striker role, with Ronaldo and Mandzukic the only senior players with ample experience. Moise Kean is a talented youngster, but he has started just a single match so far this season and has two goals to his tally for his career.

The 18-year-old is currently the main backup to Ronaldo, putting heaps of pressure on the young man's shoulders. It's vital the Bianconeri get Mandzukic back in a hurry, as they'll need him in the UEFA Champions League.

According to the Croat's own timetable, he should be fit in time for the first leg of the tie against former club Atletico, set to take place in the Spanish capital on February 20.