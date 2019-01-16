Ex-NFLer Tony Beckham Beat Man Up for Allegedly Masturbating Near Daughter

MARK HUMPHREY/Associated Press

Former NFL defensive back Tony Beckham chased after and beat up a man he said was masturbating near his daughter's bedroom window.

Beckham told Ari Hait of WBPF that he noticed the man, identified as Geoffrey Cassidy, in a bush outside his 15-year-old daughter's window on Monday morning.

Cassidy fled when he was caught, but Beckham chased after him where they had a "good conversation" that resulted in Cassidy suffering broken bones in his face.

"I'm sorry that it happened to me. I'm sorry that it happened to him," Beckham said. "Because he's never going to do that again on this side of town."

Beckham held Cassidy to the ground until police arrived. His wife, Amanda, called the incident "scary" and said she replaced blinds in their home with darker ones to prevent anything similar in the future.

"If he was that brave to do it right here, I know this is not the first time he's done this," Beckham said.

Beckham, 40, played for the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions in his NFL career. He was a 2012 fourth-round pick.

Cassidy is currently being held in Palm Beach County Jail.