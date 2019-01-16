Wilmer Flores, Diamondbacks Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Arizona Diamondbacks have added depth to their infield after reportedly agreeing to a contract with Wilmer Flores.

Per ESPN.com's Jeff Passan, Flores' deal with the Diamondbacks will be for one year with a team option for 2020.

Flores will join the Diamondbacks after spending the past six seasons with the New York Mets. The 27-year-old tied his career high with a .319 on-base percentage in 2018 and has hit at least 11 homers in each of the previous four seasons, when he's averaged 119 games played.

In addition to his hitting prowess, Flores brings defensive versatility to Arizona. He has played all four infield positions throughout his career with above-average UZR totals at first base (2.0) and second base (0.9), per FanGraphs. Last season the Venezuelan played 83 of his 126 games at first.

The Diamondbacks appear to be entering a rebuild after trading Paul Goldschmidt to the St. Louis Cardinals and with A.J. Pollock still a free agent.

Adding Flores gives Arizona manager Torey Lovullo insurance in case shortstop Nick Ahmed, who hit .234 last season, struggles again, or third baseman Jake Lamb misses significant time after playing just 56 games due to a shoulder injury that required surgery in August.