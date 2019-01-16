Report: Michigan State's John Engler Could Leave School After 'Spotlight' Remark

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2019

Michigan State University Interim President John Engler speaks during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing on
Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Michigan State interim president John Engler could be forced out of his job after controversial comments about survivors of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse. 

Per ESPN.com's Dan Murphy, the Michigan State board of trustees will meet Thursday morning to determine Engler's future with the university. 

Speaking to Kim Kozlowski of The Detroit News last week, Engler said there are survivors "who've been in the spotlight who are still enjoying that moment at times, you know, the awards and recognition."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

