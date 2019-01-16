Paul Pogba Missing from Training for Manchester United on Wednesday

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba missed training on Wednesday with reports speculating the 25-year-old has become a father for the first time.

Tom Kershaw of The Independent reported Pogba was absent from the Red Devils' Carrington base ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion's visit to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

United legend Bryan Robson appeared to let the cat out of the bag after saying he had congratulated the player.

According to Adam Shergold for MailOnline, Robson said: "When I saw Paul last week in Dubai with the United squad, I had a little chat and congratulated him on the birth of his baby. He just seemed so relaxed and easy with things."

Pogba and girlfriend Maria Salaues have yet to publicly comment on the birth.

The midfielder has experienced renewed form after the sacking of former manager Jose Mourinho, with interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting the best out of the player in his opening games since arriving at the Theatre of Dreams.

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Per Kershaw, Pogba commented on the impact Solskjaer is having on himself and the team:

"Before the coach arrived, I was in the shadows, on the bench, and I accepted that. It is a pleasure to play again. That's normal. Now I am always smiling.

"It's a pleasure to be reunited with [Solskjaer]. I knew him from the academy and the reserves when his nickname was ‘Super Sub.'

"He is doing a really good job. As a player, he knew the mentality of this club. He has come back to help us, and it is going very well. The season is long so let's see how it goes.

"I am playing a bit further forward. I have more security behind me, it gives me the freedom to go forward to try to get into the box and support the strikers."

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Despite Pogba's absence, there was good news for the Norwegian coach as Alexis Sanchez returned to full training.

Kershaw reported the Chilean was put through his paces as Solskjaer looks for his seventh straight win in all competitions.

Sanchez should benefit from his new coach's preference for attacking football, with United playing 4-3-3 since Mourinho's exit.

The former Arsenal forward is perfectly suited for Solskjaer's tactics, and he will offer options in the channel and as an alternative No. 9.