WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from January 16

Credit: WWE.com

The new No. 1 contender to the NXT Women's Championship Bianca Belair made her way to the ring, eager to talk up her victory over Nikki Cross from last week.

Always confident, she vowed to prove to Shayna Baszler at TakeOver: Phoenix that she is not the baddest woman in NXT and in the process, take her title because she's undefeated.

Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke interrupted.

The Queen of Spades threatened to rip Belair's arms off and beat her with them. Just as she backed Shafir and Duke out of the way, the champion turned around to a slap in the face from The EST, who also dispatched of Duke and escaped, laughing along the way.

Grade

A

Analysis

In the face of a threat from three of the Four Horsewomen, Belair stood up tall and slapped the taste out of Baszler's face. It was a hell of a statement and one that will probably make the confident, sometimes arrogant, competitor the fan favorite when they lock up in Phoenix.

Belair is unfazed, unafraid and hellbent on proving why she is undefeated on a roster full of talented competitors.

Segments like this help enhance feuds and make matches so much more interesting to the viewer than they may have been on paper. Kudos to Belair for really standing out here and continuing to elevate her star.