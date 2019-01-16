Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Nessa Deny Talking to Travis Scott About Super Bowl

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Free-agent NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his girlfriend, Nessa, denied speaking with rapper Travis Scott and approving his decision to perform during the Super Bowl 53 halftime show.

On Tuesday, Jem Aswad of Variety reported that Kaepernick and Scott had at least one telephone conversation about the performance before it was officially announced.

Aswad added that while Kaepernick and Scott "did not necessarily agree," they had a "mutual respect and understanding" after Scott revealed that he and the NFL were going to donate $500,000 to the nonprofit social-justice organization Dream Corps.

Ebro Darden of Hot 97 tweeted: "Kap did not approve this bulls--t! Get the f--k outta here."

Kaepernick retweeted Darden's tweet, and Nessa added, "FACTS @EBRO!!! THEY NEED TO STOP LYING."

On Wednesday, Nessa once again tweeted about the report, saying there was 'NO mutual respect" for someone working against Kaepernick:

On the day it was announced that Big Boi would be joining Maroon 5 and Scott for the Super Bowl halftime performance on February 3, Nessa tweeted the following as well:

The 31-year-old Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since 2016, when he started 11 games for the San Francisco 49ers.

Kap threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 468 yards and two touchdowns. He also posted a record of just 1-10 as a starter.

Despite his solid production and the fact that he previously led the Niners to a Super Bowl appearance in 2013, Kaepernick has gone unsigned.

That led to Kaepernick filing a grievance against the NFL, alleging that the league has colluded against him due to his decision to kneel during the national anthem as a protest against social injustice and racial inequality.

Super Bowl 53 will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.