Super Bowl 2019: Predictions, Updated Bracket Odds and Schedule Guide

Four teams are left standing and just three games remain in the 2018-19 NFL season.

The AFC and NFC title games are on tap this Sunday, as the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints square off on the NFC side, and the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs do battle on the AFC side.

Those four teams represent the top two seeds in each conference:

With the four best teams in football left standing, Sunday promises to plenty more exciting action with a trip to Super Bowl Llll on the line.

Ahead is a quick overview of the conference championship games, including scheduling information, the latest odds and a preview of both games.

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 20

NFC Championship Game

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints (-3.5): 3:05 p.m. ET on Fox

AFC Championship Game

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs (-3): 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS

Super Bowl Llll

Sunday, February

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta: 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

Predictions

The NFC title game is up first on Sunday, as the Rams head to the Superdome to take on the Saints.

It's a rematch of Week 9 when the Saints handed the Rams their first loss of the season in a 45-35 shootout.

Both teams had big games through the air in that one. Rams quarterback Jared Goff threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns, and Saints signal-caller Drew Brees racked up 346 yards and four touchdowns.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara also tallied 82 yards rush and two touchdowns on the ground to go along with a receiving touchdown, while Michael Thomas hauled in 12 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Rams running back Todd Gurley was held in check with just 79 yards on 19 offensive touches. Getting the running game going could be the key to victory for the Rams, and it was certainly firing on all cylinders last week.

In a 30-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys, both Gurley (16 carries, 115 yards, 1 TD) and backup C.J. Anderson (23 carries, 123 yards, 2 TD) eclipsed the century mark on the ground.

Another big game from that two-headed monster will turn the tables in this rematch, and the Rams will punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

In the AFC title game, it's a longtime staple against a young upstart.

Future Hall of Famer Tom Brady and the Patriots are playing in the AFC championship game for the eighth straight season, while first-year starter Pat Mahomes has the Chiefs in the AFC title game for the first time since 1993.

The fact that this game will be played in Kansas City gives the Chiefs a clear edge. The Patriots are 9-0 at home this season after beating the Chargers last week, compared to just 3-5 on the road.

These two teams did meetup during the regular season, but that game was played at Gillette Stadium in New England, with the Patriots coming out on top 43-40 back in Week 6.

Mahomes threw for 352 yards and four touchdowns in that game, while the Patriots leaned more heavily on the running game as Sony Michel tallied 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs seemed unfazed by a snowy day in Kansas City last week, and at this point, it doesn't look like there's any slowing down their offense. So the question will be, can the Patriots once again match them blow for blow?

In another high-scoring affair, the Chiefs come out on top in what will serve as a passing of the torch moment from Brady to Mahomes in the AFC.

All odds courtesy of OddsShark.