Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics (25-18) will try to end a three-game losing streak on Wednesday when they host the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors (33-12) as small favorites at sportsbooks. This will be the third meeting between two of the preseason favorites to take the East, with the home team winning and covering the first two.

NBA point spread: The Celtics opened as one-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Raptors can cover the spread

While the Celtics have lost three straight games, the Raptors have won five in a row, going 3-2 against the spread during that stretch. Kawhi Leonard scored a team-high 41 points in a 140-138 double-overtime victory against the Washington Wizards on Sunday to kick off a two-game road trip that ends in Boston.

One of the main strengths of this Toronto team has been its ability to win on the road this season, going 15-8 SU, which is also the best mark in the league.

Why the Celtics can cover the spread

The Celtics reeled off four consecutive wins before their current skid, going 4-0 ATS as well, with all of the games taking place at home. In fact, they have gone an impressive 15-5 SU at TD Garden this season and 14-6 ATS, which is one of the best home spread records in the East

In the first meeting there with the Raptors on November 16, they won 123-116 in OT and covered as two-point home favorites thanks to a game-high 43 points and 11 assists from point guard Kyrie Irving. If Irving (quadriceps) can suit up and play here, Boston will have a great chance to win and cover again in this spot.

Raptors vs. Celtics NBA betting pick

The status of Irving is the key after he missed the last game for the Celtics, a 109-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Boston will likely need him to beat Toronto, so keep an eye out for the latest injury report before wagering on this big matchup.

That said, the Raptors are rolling right now and will be difficult to stop too. Either way, the smartest pick may just be on the over after cashing in three of the past four meetings.

OddsShark computer pick: 112.2-111.0, Raptors (Get NBA picks on every game via the OddsShark computer)

NBA betting trends

The total has gone over in six of Toronto's last seven games.

The total has gone over in five of Toronto's last six games on the road.

The total has gone over in 17 of Boston's last 24 games.

All NBA odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.