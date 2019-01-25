The One Free Agent Every NFL Team Must Let Walk Away This Offseason

0 of 32

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Before free agency begins in March, NFL teams have some housekeeping duties to attend to.

In any given year, front offices must decide who stays and goes among impending in-house free agents. For the most part, star players ink extensions. There's uncertainty for those who came up short in a contract year or have competition at their position. Others can see the writing on the wall once their team selects a rookie in the early rounds of a preceding draft or they lose their starting roles.

Some agents have already engaged in extension talks with their client's current organization, but many more haven't. Most impending free agents will at least test the market.

Here, we'll go through notable impending free agents for each team, based on their draft status or track record as a starter. Who should teams not attempt to retain this offseason?