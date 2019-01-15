LaMelo Ball's Strong 2nd Half Leads Spire Institute Past Brush High School

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, BC Prienu Vytautas's LaMelo Ball is shown in action during the Big Baller Brand Challenge friendly tournament match against BC Zalgiris-2 in Prienai, Lithuania. LaMelo Ball, the brother of Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, has been ejected from a game in Lithuania after striking an opponent. Ball clashed with Lithuanian player Mindaugas Susinskas during Monday's, Oct. 1, 2018, exhibition game between local club Dzukija and a touring team of United States players from the Junior Basketball Association established by the Ball brothers' father, LaVar Ball. (AP Photo/Liusjenas Kulbis, File)
Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball's first half was one of his worst since joining Spire Institute.

In the second half, though, Ball flashed all the skills that make him one of the most promising prep stars in the country.

LaMelo scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half, helping lead Spire Institute to an 82-61 win over Brush High School on Tuesday. He added eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in the blowout.

His final points of the contest came on an incredible half-court shot with under 10 seconds remaining.

While his final stats look solid, it was anything but easy. LaMelo went into the break 1-of-5 from the floor, tallying just three points while struggling to make an impact on either end.

It was a completely different story in the second half, with Ball coming out and firing—and having his shots find the back of the net. He even got himself into lockdown-defense mode at times, including this impressive strip and finish.

Spire's win moves them to 16-0 on the season.

