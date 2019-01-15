De'Andre Hunter, No. 4 Virginia Rout No. 9 Virginia Tech 81-59

Steve Helber/Associated Press

No. 4 Virginia not only avoided another home loss to rival Virginia Tech but also blew out the No. 9 team in the country with an 81-59 home win Tuesday.

The Hokies won at John Paul Jones Arena last year and have wins over the Cavaliers in each of the last three years, but they couldn't keep up this time despite 19 points from Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Virginia Tech fell to 14-2 after snapping a nine-game winning streak.

De'Andre Hunter led the way for Virginia (16-0) with 21 points, while Ty Jerome finished with 14 points and 12 assists in the win. The Cavaliers are now the only remaining undefeated team in conference play after a 4-0 start to the ACC season.

What's Next?

A tough stretch continues for Virginia, which will go on the road to face No. 1 Duke on Saturday after the Blue Devils' first conference loss of the year on Monday. Virginia Tech will try to avoid a letdown in a home game against Wake Forest, also on Saturday.

