NBA Trade Rumors: Dennis Smith Jr. Didn't Request Mavericks Move, Open to Idea

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 16, 2019

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 7: Dennis Smith Jr. #1 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 7, 2019 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. is open to a deal, per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

"He likes the organization and he likes the players," a source told Townsend. "I just don't think it was probably a good [basketball] fit."

Townsend's source elaborated on Smith's reported stance: "He just wants to find a place and go play. ... Hopefully the right team steps up and it's a win-win for Dallas and whatever the new team is."

And Townsend told a Twitter follower he believed there was at least a 90 percent chance Smith will be dealt.

The 21-year-old Smith, whom the Mavs drafted ninth overall out of North Carolina State in 2017, is averaging 12.6 points and 3.9 assists in 27.7 minutes per game this season.

   

