NBA Trade Rumors: Dennis Smith Jr. Didn't Request Mavericks Move, Open to Idea

Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. is open to a deal, per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

"He likes the organization and he likes the players," a source told Townsend. "I just don't think it was probably a good [basketball] fit."

Townsend's source elaborated on Smith's reported stance: "He just wants to find a place and go play. ... Hopefully the right team steps up and it's a win-win for Dallas and whatever the new team is."

And Townsend told a Twitter follower he believed there was at least a 90 percent chance Smith will be dealt.

The 21-year-old Smith, whom the Mavs drafted ninth overall out of North Carolina State in 2017, is averaging 12.6 points and 3.9 assists in 27.7 minutes per game this season.

