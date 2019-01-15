Massimiliano Allegri Plays Down January Move for Aaron Ramsey

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Massimiliano Allegri has distanced Juventus from signing Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey during the January transfer window by saying his "squad is fine as it is."

Allegri was asked about Ramsey ahead of the Bianconeri facing AC Milan in Saudi Arabia for the Supercoppa Italiana final on Wednesday. The manager swatted aside the question, per ESPN FC's Ben Gladwell: "I'm not talking about the transfer market. He's an Arsenal player."

Ramsey is out of contract this summer and free to leave the Gunners. He has been heavily linked with a move to Turin once the season finishes.

There have been rumours Ramsey could make the switch sooner, though. A report from Tuttosport (h/t James Whaling of the Daily Mirror) has said Juve are keen on the idea of welcoming Ramsey this month.

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

It would cost £20 million, even though the Wales international is said to be ready to sign a four-year deal on Friday. Juventus don't want to pay £20 million, an understandable policy since Ramsey has already been told he's no longer wanted at Arsenal, MailOnline's Adam Crafton.

Allegri is right to stand firm because his current options for central midfield hardly lack quality.

He can call on the technical ingenuity of Miralem Pjanic and Rodrigo Bentancur. Allegri can also count on energy and brawn from Blaise Matuidi, Emre Can and Sami Khedira.

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Juve have what they need to achieve success on all fronts during this campaign. Allegri is targeting the UEFA Champions League amid a quadruple of trophies the Serie A leaders could raise this season.

He's counting on the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, and his experience winning "four of the past five Champions Leagues," per Gladwell.

There's no doubt Ramsey's flair and eye for goal would also help Juve now, but it's true Arsenal have more reason to keep him for the next six months.

The 28-year-old is still proving the key creative influence in head coach Unai Emery's squad:

Arsenal need those qualities more than money for transfers, even though Emery recently admitted the club can't afford anything other than loan deals this month.

Emery needs Ramsey to help snap a dire recent run. The Gunners have won just twice in six matches in the Premier League, leaving them fifth only on goal difference.

It hasn't helped Emery has consistently left intelligent schemer Mesut Ozil out. The club's highest-earner didn't even make the squad for Saturday's 1-0 defeat away to West Ham United.

Emery seemingly having little to no faith in Ozil only increases Ramsey's importance. It also raises yet more questions about why the north London club is letting a player so talented and productive walk for nothing:

Arsenal's squad isn't strong enough to let Ramsey go this month, but Juve and Allegri will comfortably cope without him until the summer.