Kyler Murray Odds: Raiders, Jaguars, Giants Favorites to Pick QB in NFL Draft

With Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray officially declaring for the NFL draft Monday, speculation has grown regarding where he will end up.

The latest odds show a variety of teams likely to give Murray a look, although not all of them are in desperate need of a quarterback:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller predicted Murray will be the second signal-caller taken and head to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 7 overall in his latest mock draft.

The Jaguars are a quarterback away from contending thanks to an elite defense. Blake Bortles proved last season he isn't the answer, and Murray could bring them back to the playoffs.

After Murray won the Heisman Trophy last season with 4,361 passing yards and 1,001 rushing yards, there is plenty of excitement over his potential.

The New York Giants, who are drafting one spot ahead of Jacksonville at No. 6, could also select Murray. Eli Manning has one more year on his contract, but the rookie would create an exciting offense alongside Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr.

However, the Oakland Raiders remain arguably the most intriguing team on the list.

The Oakland Athletics selected Murray with the No. 9 pick in the MLB draft, and he could have a future in baseball if he sticks with it. While it seems unlikely he will play both sports at the same time, being drafted in the same city could allow him to extend his options.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is also coming off a disappointing season, which created doubt about his future with the team.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals drafted Josh Rosen in the first round last season, but new coach Kliff Kingsbury could take Murray with the first overall pick and trade Rosen to start fresh.