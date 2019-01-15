AJ Styles' WWE Contract, Lars Sullivan Update and AEW Calls CM Punk in Roundup

Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

Styles' Contract Set to Expire Soon

Three years after debuting for WWE in the 2016 Royal Rumble match, AJ Styles' WWE contract is reportedly nearing its conclusion.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co), Styles "doesn't have a new contract" yet but will have one "soon."

Meltzer noted that the timing is great for Styles since it coincides with the opening of All Elite Wrestling, which figures to create some competition for top free agents.

WWE figures to be capable of offering him the most money, plus Styles has been booked well during his time with the company as a two-time WWE champion.

Styles did work with The Young Bucks in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, though, and given their high-ranking spot in AEW, it is at least worth keeping tabs on the possibility of The Phenomenal One leaving WWE.

Sullivan Still Under Contract with WWE

Lars Sullivan's WWE future is seemingly in question, but The Rocky Mountain Monster is still under contract with the company, according to PWInsider (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com).

Sullivan was reportedly supposed to work a dark match before or after Raw last week, but he left the arena due to an anxiety attack.

While fellow NXT call-ups Nikki Cross, EC3, Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery appeared on this week's Raw in some capacity, Sullivan wasn't mentioned.

Sullivan was reportedly supposed to enter into a program with John Cena that would have included a match at WrestleMania 35 in April, but those plans are reportedly "up in the air."

There is still time to bring Sullivan in, and the Royal Rumble would seem like the perfect stage for him to make his main roster debut, but there is plenty of mystery surrounding his status currently.

AEW Officials Reportedly Called Punk

All Elite Wrestling is reportedly looking to make a huge splash by reaching out to former WWE Superstar CM Punk.

According to Meltzer (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), AEW officials have called Punk, but he has shown no interest in returning to wrestling:

"CM Punk does not seem like he wants to do anything with pro wrestling. He has plenty of opportunities. I know he hates WWE and he has every right to after that lawsuit. That doesn't mean he should hate New Japan and AEW and all that.

"The reality is he's still under contract with UFC somehow even though they'll never use him again, but you know he doesn't seem to want to be around wrestling. If he doesn't, more power to him. If he wants to be around wrestling he can call them. They've already called him, I know that. He just doesn't want to be around wrestling."

Punk hasn't wrestled since the 2014 Royal Rumble, but he has competed in two UFC fights since then.

He lost both bouts decisively, which suggests he doesn't have much of a future in the Octagon.

Joining an AEW roster that already includes Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho and PAC would create an even bigger buzz in the pro wrestling world, and it would make May's Double or Nothing pay-per-view a must-watch event.

As things currently stand, however, Punk is reportedly content with life outside the squared circle.

