Arsenal Offer Reduced Allocation of FA Cup Tickets to Manchester United

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal have come in for criticism after offering a reduced allocation of tickets to Manchester United supporters for the FA Cup fourth round tie set for Friday, January 25.

A report from Reuters (h/t Sky Sports) noted how United were entitled to as many as 9,000 tickets. However, Arsenal have dished out only 5,000 amid concerns about supporter safety at the Emirates Stadium.

The report also cited a statement from Manchester United Supporters' Trust (MUST) lamenting the decision and its implications for fans:

"For Arsenal to offer little over half the proper allocation is a joke. The game is just 10 days away and at present United are unable to sell tickets to their fans. Supporters need to make arrangements for a fixture which has already been shifted to an inconvenient Friday night kick-off time."

Michael Sohn/Associated Press

Ironically, United's complaints have been met with approval by Arsenal fans.

The Arsenal Supporters' Trust called for their club to adhere to the FA Cup policy of allotting more tickets than away fans usually receive for league games: "Set at 15 per cent in rules. Creates great atmosphere and creates differentiation to PL (Premier League). So frustrating to see this under threat at Emirates for MUFC Cup tie."

Those concerns will become more prevalent for Gunners fans if a replay is needed. Replays have been scrapped this season, but only from the fifth round onwards.

Even so, a spokeswoman for Arsenal said the north London club had reached the figure to be allocated after discussions with police and safety advisory people within the local authority.

Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News provided more detail on Arsenal's controversial decision:

Duncker's fellow Evening News writer Samuel Luckhurst had anticipated a development of this nature not long after the two great rivals were drawn together:

Concerns about what effect reducing the number of United supporters may have on the atmosphere at the game are valid, at least up to a point. A larger travelling contingent would increase the volume and intensity at the Emirates, particularly as United fans are likely to be buoyant with the club on a run of six wins in all competitions since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager.

Diluting the atmosphere by culling the number of supporters allowed to attend is risky, particularly in a competition that's shrunk in importance as it is. Both the Premier League and the lucrative UEFA Champions League occupy the attentions of clubs, and some fans, more than the oldest cup competition in the game.

Supporters may already be in two minds about whether to travel to a match set to begin at 7:55 p.m. GMT/2:55 p.m. ET on Friday. Particularly since the game will also be televised.

Yet despite all these concerns, those in attendance will surely contribute to a decent atmosphere for the next chapter in a storied rivalry. Arsenal and United defined an era in the Premier League when they vied for the title in the late-90s and early- to mid-2000s.

Managers Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson stoked the rivalry, while clashes between stalwart players such as midfield generals Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane quickly became the stuff of legend.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

The two clubs also share an eventful history in the FA Cup. Arsenal have emerged victorious in two finals, including the famous "five-minute final" in 1979 when Alan Sunderland's winner gave the Gunners a 3-2 win after United had drawn level from 2-0 down.

It was the Gunners who won again when the two sides contested the Cup in 2005. They triumphed 5-4 on penalties despite being thoroughly dominated for 120 minutes by a stronger, quicker United.

The last cup tie between the two saw Arsenal win 2-1 at Old Trafford in the 2015 quarter-final. Former Red Devils striker Danny Welbeck netted the winner as the Gunners went on to retain the trophy.

History favours Arsenal heading into the next meeting:

However, United are in stronger form, with Solskjaer having revived several key players, including playmaker Paul Pogba. He can also call on former Arsenal attacking talisman Alexis Sanchez, who moved to Manchester last January, to torment his former club.

The Gunners are currently only above United on goal difference in the league. Yet cup competitions represent a chance for Unai Emery, who succeeded record-FA Cup winner Wenger as manager in the summer, to ensure a fruitful first season in England.

Emery will need the Arsenal faithful to make their numbers advantage count and generate an atmosphere strong enough to inspire his struggling team to a vital win.