MLB Rumors: Phillies Don't Plan to Sign Both Bryce Harper and Manny Machado

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies appear likely to sign one of either Manny Machado or Bryce Harper this offseason, as the market has been surprisingly cool for the pair of superstars. But the ultimate hope in Philadelphia, that the team will somehow sign both, remains a pipe dream.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, "League sources insisted the Phillies have made this much clear during negotiations: They will not sign both players."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.