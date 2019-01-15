MLB Rumors: Phillies Don't Plan to Sign Both Bryce Harper and Manny Machado

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2019

FILE - In this Saturday, July 22, 2017 file photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper waits to bat against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Phoenix. The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay baseball's highest luxury tax for the fourth straight year and the New York Yankees owe a penalty for a 15th consecutive season. The Dodgers and Yankees vow to get below next year's tax threshold of $197 million. That would reset their base tax rate from 50 percent to 20 percent going into the 2018-19 offseason, when Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and possibly Clayton Kershaw head a potentially illustrious free-agent class. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies appear likely to sign one of either Manny Machado or Bryce Harper this offseason, as the market has been surprisingly cool for the pair of superstars. But the ultimate hope in Philadelphia, that the team will somehow sign both, remains a pipe dream. 

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, "League sources insisted the Phillies have made this much clear during negotiations: They will not sign both players."

              

