Giorgio Chiellini Talks Cristiano Ronaldo's Impact at Juventus

Giorgio Chiellini believes Cristiano Ronaldo's impact at Juventus has made the club genuine UEFA Champions League contenders in 2018-19, whereas previously the famous trophy had been just a "dream."

The Portuguese superstar made a £99.2 million move from Real Madrid to the Old Lady in the summer.

He is a five-time Champions League winner, including each of the last three with Real, and the tournament's all-time leading scorer.

Juve's recent record in the tournament is mixed. They have reached two of the last four finals, but lost them both.

But centre-back Chiellini has said Ronaldo can provide the extra quality the club need to go all the way, per BBC Sport's Mani Djazmi:

"Cristiano scored many, many, many times against us and he broke my dreams many times—in Cardiff [final in 2017], in Madrid, in Turin. Before, the Champions League was a dream. Now it is a target because Cristiano is the best player in the world and we need him to make the last step.

"It's the personality of Cristiano. He has fantastic skills in the field but out of the field, his attitude—how he works, how he prepares for the match, how he lives every day of his life—can help us. The team has changed."

Juve topped Group H in the Champions League back in December but have been handed a nasty last-16 draw against Atletico Madrid.

Much like the Italian champions, Atleti have reached two of the last five Champions League finals and their European record is excellent.

Per Djazmi, Chiellini is fully aware of the danger the Madrid side pose, but he put Juve among the favourites to go all the way in the Champions League in 2019:

"I think that we are one of the four or five teams who are favourites—Barcelona, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich. But also Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico can reach the victory and we are so far away from the key matches still."

Juve have a potential advantage over some of the other Champions League favourites in that they are currently comfortable in their domestic league.

After an unbeaten opening half to the Serie A campaign, Massimiliano Allegri's side have a nine-point lead over second-placed Napoli.

Ronaldo, 33, has played a key role in Juventus opening up the gap, netting 14 goals in 19 appearances.

He had a rare quiet group stage in the Champions League, netting just once in five appearances.

But Ronaldo has made a habit of producing his best form in the second half of the season, and Juve will need him to do that again in 2018-19 if they are to win the Champions League.