Former World Series MVP John Wetteland Arrested for Alleged Child Sex Abuse

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Former Major League Baseball closer John Wetteland was arrested Monday in Texas on a charge of child sex abuse.

Per Sara Coello and Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, Denton County jail records show Wetteland posted a $25,000 bond and is accused of "continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14."

Wetteland pitched 12 seasons in the big leagues from 1989-2000 for four different teams and was named to the All-Star Game three times.

The right-hander was named MVP of the 1996 World Series after helping the New York Yankees defeat the Atlanta Braves in six games. He allowed one run with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings over five appearances in the series.

After retiring, Wetteland spent time as bullpen coach for the Washington Nationals for part of the 2006 season. He was also in the same role for the Seattle Mariners for two seasons in 2009-10.