Manny Pacquiao Net Worth, Projected Broner Purse Earnings, Fight Predictions

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

Coming off an impressive win over Lucas Matthysse in July, Manny Pacquiao steps back into the boxing ring on Saturday to defend the WBA welterweight title.

Adrien Broner is trying to win a championship for the first time since capturing the vacant WBA super lightweight title in October 2015 by defeating Khabib Allakhverdiev.

Even though Pacquiao's age is starting to catch up with him, he remains one of the most bankable names in boxing.

Looking ahead to Saturday's showdown between two of boxing's biggest stars, here is how Pacquiao stands to benefit from a financial perspective.

Pacquiao Net Worth and Projected Earnings

Between his career as a professional boxer and politician in the Philippines, Pacquiao has amassed a vast fortune over the past 24 years.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Pacquiao has a net worth of $190 million.

As of 2018, Nat Berman of MoneyInc.com noted Pacquiao is the fourth-highest earning boxer in history. The only stars ranked above Pac-Man are Floyd Mayweather Jr. ($400 million), George Foreman ($250 million) and Oscar De La Hoya ($200 million).

Payouts for Pacquiao's previous four fights have ranged from $4 million against Jessie Vargas in November 2016 to $20 million against Timothy Bradley in April 2016.

Per ESPN.com's Dan Rafael, Pacquiao's purse for Saturday night will be $10 million and a percentage of the profits from ticket sales and pay-per-view buys.

The $10 million figure is the same amount Pac-Man earned for fighting Jeff Horn in July 2017.

Fight Prediction

Broner, is trying to rejuvenate his career after going winless in his last two fights and ongoing legal issues. The 29-year-old was arrested on Dec. 23 for failing to appear in court stemming from a separate 2017 arrest when he was driving without a driver's license, speeding, no registration or proof of insurance.

In the ring, Broner is 3-2-1 in his previous six fights. He lost to Mikey Garcia in July 2017 and fought Jessie Vargas to a majority draw last April.

Pacquiao hasn't been much better with a 6-4 record in his last 10 fights dating back to 2012. His TKO victory over Matthysse was his first stoppage since 2009.

This is the biggest fight of Broner's career, one that could make him a marquee star if he wins and is able to stay out of trouble in between bouts. Pacquiao is trying to prove age isn't slowing him down and he's still capable of competing with top-tier competition.

Even though Pacquiao's record in recent matches is pedestrian, it does come with the caveat his unanimous decision defeat against Jeff Horn in July 2017 was highly controversial because Pacquiao had a 182-92 advantage in strikes landed.



Until Broner proves himself capable of defeating opponents who have at least as much talent as him, it's hard to predict he will rise to the challenge against Pacquiao.

Prediction: Pacquiao wins via unanimous decision